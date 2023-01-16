Tanks, howitzers, armored personnel carriers, UAVs: Great Britain gives Ukraine record package of military aid

British Minister Ben Wallace on Monday, January 16, announced the provision of the largest military aid package to Ukraine to date.

Speaking in the British Parliament, the minister said that this package will include not only tanks and howitzers, but also FV430 Mk3 Bulldog armored personnel carriers, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He confirmed that Ukraine will receive a Challenger 2 tank company, three dozen AS90 self-propelled artillery units, a hundred units of armored vehicles, dozens of UAVs.

The package will also include 100,000 artillery shells, spare parts and other equipment.

Wallace warned that Ukraine's partners should immediately step up collective efforts to increase economic and military pressure on the Russian regime.

Read more: Ukrainians have proven that if they have weapons, they will see matter through, - head of Foreign Ministry of Great Britain Cleverley

He said that Russia is planning an offensive and is not going to count on human casualties.

"From the very beginning, President Putin believed that his troops would be greeted with open arms, that Ukrainians would not fight and that Western support would collapse. He was wrong on all counts. Today's package will help speed up the end of Putin's occupation, with all its brutality, and allow Ukraine to retain in 2023 and further, if necessary, momentum with the support of the international community, which is more determined than ever to ensure that Putin's illegal and unprovoked invasion fails," the British minister said.