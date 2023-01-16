There are currently about 11,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, State Border Guard Service

There are currently about 11,000 Russian troops in Belarus, but their rotation is ongoing.

This was announced by the head of the State Border Service, Serhiy Deineko, on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we do not record an increase in groups of Russian and Belarusian troops in the immediate vicinity of our border. Today, the number of Russian troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus is about 11,000 servicemen. However, this figure changes every day due to the fact that the Russian units are currently rotating, and it is the 2nd motorized rifle division that enters the territory of Russia in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions, and the 6th motorized rifle division is coming to replace it. Therefore, the number changes every day, but we keep it under constant control," said Deineko.

He assured that work on the engineering arrangement of the border in the section with the Republic of Belarus will not stop for a moment.

"These works continue even now. Because our main task is to be able to act in response to possible threats. We must not underestimate the enemy. That is why the DPSU, together with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, conducts such measures. We are in constant readiness," Deineko assured.