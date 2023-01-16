US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman arrived in Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Ukraine.

It is noted that the head of the OP Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Sherman, dedicated to Ukraine's resistance to a full-scale Russian invasion.

Yermak informed the American partners, in particular, about the main events taking place in Ukraine and around its borders due to the aggression of the Russian Federation. He thanked the United States for supporting the Ukrainian state in its struggle for independence and territorial integrity.

"Ukrainians will never forget the help and support provided to us by the United States, the American people, the government, the President, and Congress," said the head of the Office of the Head of State and emphasized the importance of the United States' leadership in uniting the international coalition.

It is reported that during the briefing, representatives of Ukrainian intelligence and commanders of troops of operational directions informed the American delegation about the current situation at the front and the needs of the units of the defense forces.

Reports were also heard about the work of the Air Defense Forces in repelling missile attacks of the aggressor state and the consequences of missile strikes during the New Year holidays and on January 14. Separately, the participants considered the issue of restoration of damaged energy facilities and measures taken to protect them from enemy air attacks.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed cooperation with international partners in support of the recovery of the Ukrainian energy sector, which is overseen by the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy of the United States of America, Jeffrey Payette. Thanks to his work, Ukraine has established a permanent dialogue with partners from the Group of Seven, the European Union and its institutions, and representatives of financial and non-governmental organizations regarding the provision of equipment assistance to the Ukrainian energy system.

"We are committed to the openness and transparency of all information because now we feel that when we are together in this fight, the United States is with us, this is very important and brings victory closer. But, of course, we strive to win this victory without losing our people, our cities, and infrastructure," concluded the head of the President's Office.

According to OP, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sybiga, Chairman of the Board of PrJSC "National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, representatives of the military command also took part in the briefing.