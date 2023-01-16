Russia is preparing for attempt to make "extreme breakthrough" - Danilov

Russia is now preparing to make an attempt to make a so-called extreme breakthrough, which is connected with personnel changes in the military command of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Understanding what is happening in Russia, we understand that they will try to make a so-called extreme breakthrough. They are preparing for this. We are more than sure that the processes that are currently taking place to change people are connected with this... The very appointment of Gerasimov suggests that this is the last call for them. After that, there will be no one to replace, no one to blame for the defeats they will surely receive on our territory. They are preparing for this, and we have to prepare for it," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary noted that the occupiers can make such a "leap" on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, because for them such dates are "sacred" things. Also, according to him, it can happen in March.

