Putin instructed Gerasimov to seize Donbas by March, - Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the new commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine Valery Gerasimov to capture Donbas by March 2023.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Still, we can talk about the priority direction for the rashists - this is Donbas. And the next terms, which Putin defines for Gerasimov, as for the new "head of the Special Military Operation", and in fact the war against Ukraine, and Gerasimov lowers these goals - these are the goals of capturing Donbas and forming a certain security zone there - by March," Yusov said.

The DIU representative reminded that these are not the first deadlines set by the invaders, which were postponed each time.

"Nothing will happen this time," the intelligence is sure.

