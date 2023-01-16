Aid to Ukraine will weaken British forces, but it is justified - Russia’s defeat makes us safer, - British Army Commander Sanders

The Commander of the British army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, believes that sending tanks and artillery to Ukraine to strengthen the country’s military efforts will make the British army weaker.

This is stated in Sanders' statement distributed among the military, which was read by BBC, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

The British army Commander noted that Ukraine will find "appropriate use" of British military assistance, in addition, ensuring the defeat of Russia in the war in Ukraine "makes us safer".

At the same time, he added that it is vital to quickly restore the combat capability of the British army: "There is no doubt that our choices will have an impact on our ability to mobilise our army against the severe and enduring threat posed by Russia and to meet our NATO commitments."

In addition, General Sanders points out that the British army is making sacrifices to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, and although he considers it justified, he calls for greater investment in British defense - and notes that this opinion is shared by the head of the Ministry of Defense Ben Wallace.

As a reminder, on January 15, the British government confirmed plans to transfer to Ukraine a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 155 mm AS90 self-propelled artillery systems, missiles and tens of thousands of artillery shells.