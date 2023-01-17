Enemy attacks in area of more than 20 settlements were repelled. Enemy is advancing in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The three hundred and twenty-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The Russian invaders continue to wage full-scale armed aggression against our state.

Attacking populated areas, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, thereby violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

As noted, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 7 air strikes and launched more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In particular, in civil infrastructure, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

There is a high danger of further Russian air and missile strikes on objects throughout the territory of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is not abandoning its intentions to seize Donetsk region in its entirety. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

"For the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than 20 settlements, including Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Krasnopolivka, Sil, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, Kamianka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, Victory of the Donetsk region.

In the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions - it continues to defend itself," the message says.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Areas of more than fifteen settlements were subjected to tank, mortar, and artillery shelling. Among them are Krasne, Neskuchne, Vesele, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Zemlianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 15 settlements. In particular, these are Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Vyshneve of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Andriivka, Makiivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Terny, and Yampolivka of the Luhansk region.

It is also noted that Vyiimka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, and Vesele in the Donetsk region were damaged by fire, in particular, and more than 15 settlements in total.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Poltavka, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Inhulets, and Kherson were hit by mortar and artillery fire.