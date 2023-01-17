News • War

90% of wreckage in Dnipro has been dismantled. 40 people died, 25 residents of building are wanted, - RMA. PHOTOS

The rescue operation in the Dnipro has been going on for more than 63 hours.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"39 people were rescued, 40 died. 79 were injured, among them 16 children. There are currently 28 injured in hospitals, 10 of them seriously. 25 residents of the building are being sought," the report says.

90% of wreckage in Dnipro has been dismantled. 40 people died, 25 residents of building are wanted, - RMA 01
Earlier it was reported that 40 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro. Also remind, on January 14, a Russian missile hit a high-rise building.

