Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 116,950 people (+870 per day), 3121 tanks, 2104 artillery systems, 6215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
10 69333
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 17, 2023 are approximately 116,950 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 116,950 (+870) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3121 (+3) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6215 (+11) units,
- artillery systems - 2104 (+5) units,
- MLRS - 441 (+3) units,
- air defense equipment - 220 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 286 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 276 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1872 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 749 (+0),
- warships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4877 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 190 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.