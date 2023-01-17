Russia keeps almost record number of "Kalibrs" in Black Sea - 44. Missile danger is urgent, - OC "South"

Russian troops keep an almost record number of "Calibre" in the Black Sea. Six enemy missile carriers with a total volley of up to 44 missiles were recorded.

This was stated by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, a submarine visited the base yesterday, which may indicate additional re-equipment.

"And this means that today we estimate the total volley of missiles on board all 6 missile carriers, which are currently on combat duty, to 44 missiles. We are talking about the fact that the missile threat remains relevant. Because being in the sea in combat positions, equipment, and such a quantity - all this can indicate the continuation of missile attacks," said Humeniuk.

She clarified that 44 missiles are the maximum possible salvo for six missile carriers.

"Because after the 14th, part of the missiles were used, and after that only one boat entered the base point. All the rest stayed at their places," she says.

She also said that the largest number of Russian missiles in the Black Sea, recorded by the Armed Forces during a full-scale invasion, was 48 units.

When asked by the journalist whether the indicator is close to a record, she said: "Yes."