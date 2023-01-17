456 children died and more than 897 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of January 17, 2023, more than 1,353 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 456 children died and more than 897 were injured of various degrees of severity. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporizhzhia - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 57," the message says.

It became known about the death of a 17-year-old boy as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro on January 14.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 455 children died and more than 897 injured as result of armed aggression of Russia