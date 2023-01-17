Russian strike on house in Dnipro shows that Russian Federation has lost ability to deliver long-range precision strikes - British intelligence

Statements by the Russian side that a Ukrainian air defense missile was responsible for the attack are groundless.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this with reference to intelligence data.

"On January 14, 2023, Russia resumed long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, for the first time in about 15 days, launching dozens of missiles. As with the previous eight waves of strikes since October 11, 2022, Russia first struck the Ukrainian power grid. A large AS-4 "Kitchen" anti-ship missile launched from a Tu-22M3 "Backfire" medium bomber most likely hit a residential building in Dnipro, resulting in the death of at least 40 people, the report said.

British intelligence emphasizes that the Russian side's claims that a Ukrainian air defense missile was responsible for the attack are baseless.

"Russia falsely assumed that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile was to blame. The Kitchen is known to be inaccurate when used against ground targets, as its radar guidance system does not distinguish targets in urban areas," they explained.

The message emphasizes that similar weapons were the cause of other incidents with mass casualties among the civilian population, including an attack on a shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27, 2022.

British intelligence believes that the use of such missiles for strikes on Ukrainian territory indicates the Russian Federation's inability to deliver high-precision, long-range strikes.

"While some missiles, such as the Kitchen, are unsuitable for high-precision strikes, the data from the war in Ukraine indicate a deeper dysfunction in Russia's long-range strike capability. Most likely, they have difficulties with dynamic target identification and access to rapid and accurate combat assessment "damages", the summary states.

