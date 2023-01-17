Increase of Russian army to 1.5 million people will continue until 2026, - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu, during a visit to the location of the occupying forces on the territory of Ukraine, discussed how to increase the size of the Russian army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs.

Shoigu announced that two new territorial associations of the Russian Armed Forces will be created - the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. He also announced the creation of "self-sufficient groups of troops (forces) on the territory of the new subjects of the Russian Federation" (this is what Russia calls the occupied Ukrainian territories. - Ed.).

"To form an army corps in the Republic of Karelia, three motorized rifle divisions in the Ground Forces and two airborne assault divisions in the Airborne Forces; re-form seven motorized rifle brigades in the Western, Central, and Eastern military districts and the Northern Fleet into motorized rifle divisions; strengthen the combat component of the Navy, Aerospace Forces, and Strategic Missile Forces," Shoigu ordered.

He also added that all these changes will last until 2026.

Read more: Putin instructed Shoigu to introduce ceasefire along entire line of combat in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7, - Kremlin