Increase of Russian army to 1.5 million people will continue until 2026, - Shoigu
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs.
Shoigu announced that two new territorial associations of the Russian Armed Forces will be created - the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. He also announced the creation of "self-sufficient groups of troops (forces) on the territory of the new subjects of the Russian Federation" (this is what Russia calls the occupied Ukrainian territories. - Ed.).
"To form an army corps in the Republic of Karelia, three motorized rifle divisions in the Ground Forces and two airborne assault divisions in the Airborne Forces; re-form seven motorized rifle brigades in the Western, Central, and Eastern military districts and the Northern Fleet into motorized rifle divisions; strengthen the combat component of the Navy, Aerospace Forces, and Strategic Missile Forces," Shoigu ordered.
He also added that all these changes will last until 2026.