Before "Ramstein", defense ministers of several countries will discuss support for Ukraine

On Thursday, a meeting of the defense ministers of the countries that support Ukraine will be held in Estonia, where further military assistance to Ukraine will be discussed. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also take part in the meeting.

"The meeting of defense ministers, which precedes the Rammstein format, will this time be held in Tapa.

In addition to the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain Ben Wallace, and the Ministers of Defense of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania will take part in it," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia Thomas Mell.

Final confirmation of participation in the meeting is expected from ten more countries, invitations have been sent to representatives of France, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

This is a meeting that precedes the "Ramstein" format, at which Estonia, Great Britain, and several other countries will present a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Among other things, they include heavy weapons that Ukraine needs to repel Russian aggression, Mell noted.

The next aid packages are expected to be finalized on January 20 at a meeting to be held at a military base in the German city of Ramstein.

Great Britain has already announced that it will send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and 30 AS90 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. However, the main question is whether Germany will announce its readiness to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine this week.

