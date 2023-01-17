Intercity trains will have Wi-Fi from Starlink by end of year

The first Intercity+ train equipped with a Starlink terminal appeared in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"Using partisan methods, we equipped one Intercity train with Starlinks and ran it on various routes for more than 100 days," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

The test results showed that the availability on the route will be 97%, and the stable speed will be up to 100 Mbit/s.

"By the way, within a year the Internet from Starlink will appear on all Intercity+ trains. The Ministry of Digitization team has already handed over 450 terminals to UZ. Next month we will deliver another batch. So that you can work, watch TV shows, and communicate with your relatives while traveling," - noted Fedorov.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already received 30,000 Starlink terminals.