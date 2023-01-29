Military plant in Poland works in three shifts to repair equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces

One of the Polish military plants is working almost around the clock to return damaged Ukrainian artillery and armored vehicles to the battlefield.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by The Wall Street Journal.

Hundreds of mechanics are working to restore Ukrainian military equipment. In particular, we are talking about Krab self-propelled artillery systems manufactured in Poland. Two self-propelled artillery systems that were spotted at the factory are missing parts of their tracks. The howitzers have bullet holes and deformed spare parts.

"In fact, these weapons arrived here in the worst condition we have ever seen. The entire barrel was missing, the body was badly damaged," says engineer Myroslav Surovanets.

It is known that in Poland, Krab howitzers are maintained at a facility owned by the state-owned Polish Armaments Group. The workshop is monitored by officers of the Internal Security Agency, who are tasked with detecting potential sabotage operations. All employees must be Polish.

The mechanics work around the clock in three shifts and are in constant contact with the Ukrainian military to learn about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

