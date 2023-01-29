Ukraine can continue to count on support of Czech Republic, - Pavel

The Czech leader thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for the congratulations.

Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel assured Volodymyr Zelensky that the Czech Republic would continue to support Ukraine. Paul wrote about this in his Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I would like to thank President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for his congratulations on the Czech presidential election results and his invitation to visit Kyiv. In our telephone conversation today, I assured him that Ukraine can continue to rely on the support of the Czech Republic," Pavel said.

