Abrams tanks may be delivered to Ukraine in late 2023 - The Washington Post

American Abrams M1A2 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in late 2023 or early 2024.

This is stated by The Washington Post, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The rest of the weapons will be provided to the Ukrainian military from the Pentagon's stockpile. However, 31 M1A2 main battle tanks will be provided under the USAI program. That is, the United States will purchase them from the industry.

"They will be built without protection using depleted uranium and will be delivered at the end of this year or next," the statement said.

Earlier, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said that it could take months to deliver the tanks to Ukraine.

"I don't want to be too specific because we're still developing plans, but it will take many months," he said.

Kirby said that the United States will be making efforts to help Ukraine. Among other things, it will soon start training the Ukrainian military. This is due to the fact that they must be ready to immediately use the provided weapons.