Today is half year since massacre of prisoners in Olenivka. This crime will be one of charges at international tribunal, - Zelensky

On the occasion of the six-month mark of the massacre of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this crime would be one of the charges against Russian aggressors at an international tribunal.

As informs Censor.NET, he stated about this in Twitter.

Zelensky noted: "Six months ago, Russia committed a terrible terrorist attack in Olenivka. We will not allow this crime to be forgotten. We remember every fallen Ukrainian soldier and fight for the punishment of all those responsible for their deaths. The perpetrators will be found and brought to justice.

He continued: "The cowardly massacre in Olenivka will be one of the charges at the international tribunal against the Russian aggressor. Russia is losing this war. Evil and meanness always lose. We must bring all Ukrainians home from Russian captivity. We are working for this."

As reported, on the night of July 29, 2022, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held on the territory of the former penal colony No. 210 in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

According to the Russian side, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed and more than 70 were seriously wounded.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the crime scene, but was not allowed by the Russian occupiers.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set up a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. However, in January 2023, after failing to receive security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres disbanded the mission.