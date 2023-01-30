Supply of tanks to Ukraine will cause real problems for Putin, - former NATO Commander Stavridis

The decision of a number of Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine will create "real problems" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told this on the air of WABC radio station, stated New York Post, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"When you combine these three types of tanks and bring a real number of them into Ukraine, and I would estimate that by mid-spring, say by the end of March, there will be at least 100, maybe even 200, it creates real problems for Putin," Stavridis said.

The retired U.S. admiral noted that Russian troops are located along a front that runs a considerable distance from Russia, and this gives Ukraine an advantage.

"Having these tanks, the Ukrainians can disguise them and use them to break through the Russian line and divide them, separate them, break their logistics chain and really reduce Russia's ability to continue what they want to do. That is, to intensify offensive operations," Stavridis said.

In his opinion, the provision of tanks was a "turning point" and "a very important military step".

"This is also a bad day for the Kremlin, because it sees the unity of the West... All NATO countries have united... This is a strong political and diplomatic signal," Stavridis said.