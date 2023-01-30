USA assumes possibility of military action against Iran, - Blinken

The US government is not ruling out the possibility of military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The secretary of state said in an interview with Al-Arabia during his trip to the Middle East on Sunday that all options are being considered.

When asked if it was a military option, Blinken did not rule it out.

"All options are on the table," he repeated.

However, he also said that the best way forward was through diplomacy. According to Blinken, Iran had a chance to return to the international nuclear deal, but it refused. Back in the summer of 2022, US President Joe Biden did not rule out an attack "as a last resort."