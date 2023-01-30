Russians near occupied Mariupol are preparing troops and equipment for attacks on Vuhledar, - Andriushchenko

The Russian invaders are gathering troops and equipment near the occupied Mariupol. According to the occupiers themselves, units are being prepared for an attack on Vuhledar.

This was reported by Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the weekend, the number of those mobilized from Russia increased again. In particular, in Kosa and in villages north of Mariupol (on the border of Mariupol and Volnovakh districts). The estimated total number is up to 4,000. In addition, the enemy's units are being replenished, on assignment from the Luhansk region in the north of Mariupol.

According to the occupiers themselves, they are preparing units for an attack on Vuhledar. The total number of the contingent for additional staffing is 3-5 thousand still living occupiers. The accumulation of equipment around Mariupol of an offensive nature has begun. Vuhledar sounds often enough to conclude that the occupiers are preparing a corresponding offensive," he explained.

Read more: Loud explosion rang out in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko