My relations with Putin are based on "honesty and mutual respect", - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is based on "honesty and mutual respect".

He announced this during a meeting with young people in Bilezhik, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, there is mutual respect between Turkey and Russia, and his relationship with Putin is based on honesty.

He noted that he can hold meetings with the Russians, as well as Iran, Syria, and other countries.

Read more: US Deputy Minister of Finance Flies to Turkey to warn Ankara about consequences for helping Russia bypass sanctions

"Even if we don't get the desired results, we meet. We get answers to our requests from Tatarstan to Dagestan," Erdogan said.