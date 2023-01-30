We want Ukraine to join EU in few years. For this we need victory, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Poland wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union within several years.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Jablonsky said this on Polish television, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the EU-Ukraine summit, which will be held on February 3 in Kyiv, shows that Ukraine's path to unification is real.

"We really want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union in a few years. This is an extremely important event since the roots of the Russian aggression were the desire to block Ukraine's integration with Europe," said Yablonsky.

He noted that for Ukraine to join the EU, it is necessary for the country to win the war, and the allies should help it in this.

"The Ukrainian people clearly show how they want to develop. They say: we want to be closer to Europe, we want to belong to the European Union, we want to be part of NATO," the diplomat said.