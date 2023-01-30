G7 and EU ambassadors expect Ukraine to restore e-declaration and approve anti-corruption program

The ambassadors of the G7 and the European Union expect the restoration of electronic declaration and the approval of the State anti-corruption program by Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the NAPC, the Chairman of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov stated this during a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine.

"We thank you for including the approval of the State Anti-Corruption Program among the priorities of the G7 ambassadors. The approval of the SAP is key in the further implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy of Ukraine, which will help Ukraine save taxpayers up to UAH 200 billion annually and overcome corruption in the areas most affected by corruption. And this can guarantee transparency in future processes related to reconstruction. The program is aimed at further strengthening of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, as well as the implementation of EU anti-corruption standards in key areas of public life and the economy. This is another important step on the path of Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO," Novikov noted.

In addition, it is reported that the NAPC expects the draft of the State Anti-corruption Program (SAP) for 2023-2025 to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the coming days.

Novikov also discussed with the G7 ambassadors the necessity of restoring the declaration of public servants and financial reporting of political parties.

"The restoration of declaration and reporting of political parties are effective tools not only for preventing corruption but also for detecting facts of illegal enrichment and other corruption offenses.

This becomes particularly relevant from the point of view of the accountability of Ukrainian officials for the use of aid funds from development partners. And recent high-profile events in our country demonstrate the need to restore these processes. Currently, the draft law on the restoration of electronic declaration has been awaiting consideration and approval in the Verkhovna Rada since last fall," he added.

Read more: European Commission President von der Leyen before EU-Ukraine summit: We support Ukrainians without any ifs and buts

Novikov thanked the representatives of the G7 countries for their comprehensive support to Ukraine and once again emphasized that our state has all the necessary tools in its arsenal to ensure transparency and accountability in the reconstruction process and receiving assistance from partners. Therefore, NAZK expects the fastest possible support from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada in these matters.

In turn, the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the EU expressed their clear support for the speedy adoption of the SAP and the restoration of corruption prevention tools (electronic declaration and financial reporting of political parties).

Thus, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, noted: "The adoption of the SAP will be an excellent result that can be presented during the Ukraine-EU Summit."

The ambassadors of the G7 countries and the EU promised to continue supporting anti-corruption reforms, the independence of anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine, and also called for taking all the necessary steps to ensure an effective and transparent process of receiving international aid during the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular, guaranteeing a proper compliance system for the executors of reconstruction projects.