Enemy hit Vovchansk, man was killed, woman was wounded, - Synehubov
Today, around 10:20 a.m., the enemy again shelled the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv district.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a 62-year-old man died. In addition, an 85-year-old woman was injured. Now medics are providing her with the necessary assistance," the report says.
Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.