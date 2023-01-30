Poland will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if NATO supports this decision, - Morawiecki

Poland may hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if NATO supports such a decision.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this at a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

"As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, so any other air power will be implemented and possibly transferred in agreement with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination," Morawiecki said when asked whether Poland is ready to hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

