France confirmed agreement with Italy on purchase of 700 missiles for SAMP/T air defense system, which is being prepared for Ukraine

France and Italy have signed a contract for the purchase of up to 700 Aster missiles in order to strengthen the countries’ air defense.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration, the information was confirmed by the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France.

The two countries' defense procurement agencies notified the Franco-Italian consortium Eurosam, which includes Thales and MBDA, of the contract late last year, the ministry said in a statement.

The day before, Reuters reported with reference to sources that the two countries have practically reached an agreement on the transfer of the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.

The system, created by a joint Franco-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 simultaneously and is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.