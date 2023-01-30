Enemy is shelling border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with mortars, - OC "North"
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".
As noted, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 5 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Mostky There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.
From 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., 7 arrivals, preceded by a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the area of Sopych There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.
From 12:30 to 12:40, 20 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Leonivka There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.