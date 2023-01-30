During almost year of occupation of Melitopol, Russians kidnapped at least thousand people, - city hall

During almost a year of occupation of the city of Melitopol, the Russians took out prisoners and kidnapped almost a thousand civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the statement of the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov at a briefing at the "Ukraine - Ukrinform" Media Center.

According to him, more than 3,500 prisoners were taken to the occupied Crimea. All of them were displaced illegally. The occupiers also abducted civilians en masse.

"During almost a year of occupation in Melitopol, almost a thousand of our civilian residents were abducted. To date, hundreds are still in captivity," Fedorov said.

In addition, the Russians conduct a so-called housing inventory. They will go to the houses and check the presence of documents on the property.

"The special commission goes around the houses and demands ownership documents, although they clearly understand that a huge number of residents have left, and their relatives and friends are currently living there. They are not satisfied with this, they warn that if there are no owners or documents, then these people will be evicted from their apartments and houses," the city mayor explained.