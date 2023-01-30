Ukraine plans to develop new procurement control system for army
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal on Telegram.
"We held a meeting with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the State Audit Service, the SSU, and the State Security Bureau regarding the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. I was instructed to develop an updated system that would balance the observance of secrecy and public control over procurement for the army. A mandatory element of such a system should be the publication of prices for products and goods", - wrote the prime minister.
According to him, in order to implement this task, he initiated the creation of a working group chaired by the Minister of Economy.
Shmyhal said that the group will consider the possibility of creating a separate section in Prozorro for military needs.