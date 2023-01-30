Ukraine plans to develop new procurement control system for army

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, commissioned the development of an updated procurement system for the army, which will balance secrecy and public control.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal on Telegram.

"We held a meeting with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the State Audit Service, the SSU, and the State Security Bureau regarding the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. I was instructed to develop an updated system that would balance the observance of secrecy and public control over procurement for the army. A mandatory element of such a system should be the publication of prices for products and goods", - wrote the prime minister.

According to him, in order to implement this task, he initiated the creation of a working group chaired by the Minister of Economy.

Shmyhal said that the group will consider the possibility of creating a separate section in Prozorro for military needs.