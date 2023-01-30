Enemy is advancing in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 30, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! 341 days of Russian large-scale invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions. In other directions - defensive.

The Russian occupiers fired 4 rockets during the day. Also, more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems were carried out on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region. The threat of Russian air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Enemy units are being trained on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. The occupiers shelled the areas of Hrinivka and Krasny Khutir settlements of Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Shpyl, Basivka, Zapsilia, Mezenivka, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region and Veterynare, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Budarky, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Sinkivka and Kislivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Berestove and Andriivka in the Luhansk region were affected by enemy fire. On the Lyman direction, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Chervopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka and Yampil in the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Ivanopillia and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire. Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka came under enemy tank, mortar, and artillery fire in the Avdiivka direction. On Novopavliv - Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the areas of more than 40 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk region; Huliaipole and Bilohiria - Zaporizhzhia; Dobra Nadiia in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Beryslav, Lviv, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Berehove and Veletenske in Kherson region. There are casualties among civilians.

According to available information, the Russian occupiers forbid schoolchildren to study online according to the Ukrainian program in local schools in the settlements of Kakhovka district. Local teachers refuse to teach children according to the Russian curriculum, and because of this the occupiers threaten to forcefully take children for so-called "education" deep into the temporarily occupied Kherson region, as well as to Russia and the occupied Crimea. In the settlement of Tavriiske, Skadovsk district, Kherson region, in the premises of a kindergarten, the occupiers set up a "field hospital" where Russian servicemen are treated. It is full of badly wounded invaders.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 4 strikes on enemy concentration areas, and missile and artillery units hit 3 control points, 4 concentration areas and 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.