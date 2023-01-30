Denmark does not rule out transfer of tanks to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine was discussed during talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and does not rule out the transfer of tanks in the future.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of this war, Denmark has been saying that it will support Ukraine in any way it needs to. I think we have proved with many actions that we are indeed a true friend of Ukraine. Of course, tanks are what we discussed today. We have just given Ukraine artillery systems, but tanks are also needed. We talked about various topics that are important for Ukraine now and for the future, including tanks," Frederiksen said at a press conference in Odesa.

Read more: Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 French-made CAESAR howitzers