Ukraine can receive up to 100 tanks from partners in three months - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine can actually receive up to one hundred tanks from its partners within three months.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk on the air of the national telethon "United News", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

He explained: "Ukraine has focused on Leopard tanks because they are the most numerous and not only in service with European partners. Melnyk estimates that there are 2,000 tanks that can be quickly transferred.

"Leopard is something that can be delivered quickly from Poland, Germany, and other countries. I hope that we will have at least 100 tanks based on them. It is realistic. It's realistic to have it if we are talking about this period of three months," the diplomat emphasized.

At the same time, Melnyk noted that if we compare the scale with those that helped defeat Nazi Germany, even these tanks are not enough: "We need to place new orders for the next year, in two years."