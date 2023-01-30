Russia plans to receive ballistic missiles from Iran, against which Ukraine’s air defense is helpless - Air Forces

There remains the threat of Russia acquiring Iranian ballistic missiles, against which the Ukrainian air defense system in its current form is powerless.

Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

Ihnat reminded that Ukraine's air defense cannot counter enemy ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory. He emphasized the importance of providing our country with Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T systems.

"The main threat that is in the air and can still be realized is, of course, Iranian missiles. Russia has not abandoned its intentions to receive kamikaze drones from Iran and, to some extent, the missiles that were announced earlier - Fateh and Zolfaghar.

Read more: Yesterday, Russians launched Kh-55 missile with simulator of nuclear warhead over Ukraine: they want to disperse air defense, - Air Force

This is ballistics, and we have no means of countering ballistics today. We understand that Russia also has ballistic missiles in the form of the Kinzhal missiles. This is actually an air-launched system that hits ballistic territory. Similarly, the X-22 missiles... and the S-300 and S-400 missiles are anti-aircraft missiles that hit ballistic territory.

These are the challenges and threats we face today. It is possible to destroy them (installations - ed.) on the ground, but our partners also understand that ballistic threats require means to counter them. Such as Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T.

We see progress: Italy and France have also declared their readiness to transfer these systems to Ukraine, which is now being actively discussed after Ramstein. Therefore, the threat exists, it has not disappeared, and we must respond to it."