G7 ambassadors reminded of need to approve State Anti-Corruption Program of Ukraine

The G7 ambassadors reminded the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of the need to approve the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

"The G7 Ambassadors believe that it is crucial for Ukraine to further strengthen its anti-corruption institutions by approving and implementing a credible state anti-corruption program. This will strengthen Ukraine's resilience during the war and will be another step towards its European future," the Ambassadors' office said in Twitter.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting with the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Oleksandr Novikov.

Novikov told the diplomats about the resistance to the adoption of this anti-corruption program among some government agencies. He believes that the state should approve the anti-corruption program by February 3, when the EU-Ukraine summit is scheduled. This will demonstrate to our partners that there is no tolerance for corruption in Ukraine.

As a reminder, the State Anti-Corruption Program is a component of the Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by Ukraine shortly before it became an EU candidate.