No Latin American country will supply weapons to Ukraine, - Argentine President Fernandez

Latin American countries refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to ZN.UA, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Argentina and Latin America are not thinking about sending weapons to Ukraine or any other war zone," Fernandez said.

The Argentine President said he condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and during his conversation with the German Chancellor "shared his ideas on how to end the war."

To remind, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was approached by the United States, also refused to provide Ukraine with Soviet-made weapons. The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that Brazil also refused to provide ammunition for German Leopard tanks.