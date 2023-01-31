Ukraine may receive Leopard-2 tanks from Norway in late March
Norway plans to provide Ukraine with Leopard-2 tanks in late March.
This was stated by the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry, Bjørn Arild Gram, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Gram emphasized that Norway wants to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.
At the same time, Norway currently has 36 Leopard-2 tanks, but the exact number of tanks to be transferred to our country is still unknown.
"We have not yet decided on the number," the Minister said.