Sullivan discussed security assistance to Ukraine and full implementation of sanctions against Russia with colleagues from Poland and Baltic States

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with his counterparts from Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia the continuation of security assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

The relevant meeting was held in Washington, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with his counterparts from NATO Allies Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. They exchanged views on European security, reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," the statement said.

The participants of the meeting "welcomed the continuation of security assistance to Ukraine and discussed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia, including through the full implementation of sanctions."

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the American commitment to the security of Allies on the eastern flank. They also discussed preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius and further strengthening NATO's posture, readiness and interoperability," the statement said.