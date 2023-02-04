Zelensky deprived ex-Yanukovych officials Klymenko, Zakharchenko, Tabachnyk, Yakymenko and Kliuiev of citizenship. DOCUMENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has deprived former officials from Viktor Yanukovych’s time of Ukrainian citizenship, including Oleksandr Klymenko, Vitaliy Zakharchenko, Dmytro Tabachnyk, Oleksandr Yakymenko, and Andriy Kliuyev.

This is stated by sources of Censor.NЕТ.

According to the sources, today the President signed a decree to terminate the citizenship of Ukraine of Viktor Baransky, Oleksandr Horbylov, Oleksandr Klymenko (former Minister of Revenues and Duties), Vitaliy Zakharchenko (former Minister of Internal Affairs), Dmytro Tabachnyk (former Minister of Education and Science), Oleksandr Yakymenko (former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine), Andriy Kliuyev (former Deputy Prime Minister, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and former Head of the Presidential Administration), Bohdan Kliuyev, Vitaliy Slab and Mykyta Shentsev.

In addition to the former Yanukovych officials, the list includes: Kharkiv Regional Council member Mykyta Shentsev, son of former MP Dmytro Shentsev; Oleksandr Horbyliov, a board member of the state aircraft manufacturing concern Aviatsiya Ukrayiny during Yanukovych's premiership; Viktor Baransky, a deputy of the Odesa City Council from the OPFL; and Andriy Kliuyev's son Bohdan.

The basis for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship was the fact that these individuals had Russian citizenship.