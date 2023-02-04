It’s hardest in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, on Lyman direction - Zelensky

The situation on the frontline is getting tougher, especially in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other areas.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ

"During the 346 days of this war, I often had to say that the situation at the front is tough. And that the situation is getting tougher. Now it is such a time again. The time when the occupier is throwing more and more of its forces at breaking down our defense. It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other areas. But now, as every day of these 346 days, the resilience of our soldiers decides everything," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is the bravery and determination of our soldiers that play a role, not any attempts and plans of Russia. "The efficiency and speed of all those who provide and help provide our defense forces. The attentiveness and persuasiveness of all those who defend Ukraine's international position. The strength and unity of our people - all those who work for our victory and all those who support our heroes and the Ukrainian state," the President added.

