Canada sends first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. VIDEO
Canada has shipped its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. It was loaded onto a C-17 military transport aircraft.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.
"Combat tanks are on their way to help Ukraine," the statement reads.
"Combat tanks are on their way to help Ukraine."— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 4, 2023
The first Canadian Leopard 2 is en route.
Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/gnkOC50yKk