WHO records 14,000 civilian casualties as result of war in Ukraine, 17.7 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid - Gebreyesus

The situation in Ukraine is one of eight acute global health emergencies.

This was discussed in a report by WHO Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, which he presented to the organization's Executive Board, writes Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The report covered the situation in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2022.

The report documented more than 14,000 civilian casualties as a result of the war. 17.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees have been displaced in Europe.

"Out of 471 attacks with heavy weapons on healthcare facilities worldwide, 448 occurred in Ukraine," the WHO report says.

U.S. Representative to the United Nations Sheba Crocker called for an updated report to document the incidents in Ukraine since September.

"Russian attacks have caused untold damage to civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. These senseless deaths and destruction are severely affecting the access of children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups to vital medical care," she said.