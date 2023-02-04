Development and support of Ukrainian UAV market is one of key areas of Defense Ministry, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with over 100 Ukrainian UAV developers and manufacturers.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of Ministry of Defense.

The statement reads: "At the invitation of the Minister of Defense, the meeting was attended by the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, Minister of Strategic Industries and a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to meet the needs and demands of the Ukrainian army in the face of a full-scale invasion by the Russian aggressor, the defense ministry aims to develop a market for drones with a wide range of applications.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian UAV market, in particular, drones with a wide range of applications - air-to-ground-water.

"It is about adjusting artillery, striking the enemy (attack drones), delivering supplies, evacuating the wounded, etc. Currently, the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are measured in hundreds of thousands of UAVs of various modifications. The work to meet these needs is ongoing, in particular, more UAVs have been put into operation in the first 8 months of the full-scale war than in the last 5 years," said Oleksiy Reznikov.

"I repeat, the independence of the defense industry is one of the factors of the country's defense capability. And currently, one of the key areas of the Ministry of Defense is the development and support of the Ukrainian UAV market," the Defense Minister added.

In his turn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Koval noted that the General Staff is supporting the verification of the manufacturer's specifications.

Pavlo Riabikin, Minister for Strategic Industries, emphasized the effective equipment leasing programs for UAV manufacturers already available from the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working on additional funding for the UAV industry, as noted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Regulatory work is also underway to simplify the process of UAV production development. Two draft amendments to laws and five amendments to Cabinet of Ministers resolutions have already been developed.

At the meeting, the need to create an association that would represent the interests of producers was actively discussed. The position of both the manufacturers and the Minister coincided.

The Minister of Defense also presented a number of manufacturers with certificates of registration of a standard issue item, which means that it is approved for use by the military."

