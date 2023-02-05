Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 5 occupants’ concentration areas, command post, SAM and warehouse on February 4 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Ukrainian aviation and artillery against the enemy.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "During the day, our aviation carried out 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment. The missile troops and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a command post, 2 areas of enemy manpower concentration, an anti-aircraft missile system and a fuel and lubricant depot."

