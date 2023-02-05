China expressed displeasure and protest to US over downing of balloon

Beijing expressed its protest to Washington in connection with the fact that the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over its territory.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

"China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and protest to the United States against the use of force by the United States to attack a civilian unmanned balloon," said a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

It emphasizes that the Chinese side has repeatedly informed the American side that the balloon is a civilian object and came to the United States due to force majeure.

At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reminds, the Pentagon admitted that the balloon did not pose a military or other threat.

However, "the American side insisted on the use of force, clearly bending the stick and seriously violating international practice," the message emphasizes.

"China will resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant enterprises while retaining the right to take further necessary measures in response," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed.

