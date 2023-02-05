Over past day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 4, the Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 4, it became known about 4 residents in the Donetsk region were killed by Russians: 3 in Bakhmut and 1 in Yampol.

Another 11 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

