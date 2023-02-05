Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 131,290 people (+700 per day), 3,220 tanks, 2,226 artillery systems, 6,405 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of February 5, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 131,290 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.05.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 131,290 (+700) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3220 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6405 (+11) units,
- artillery systems - 2226 (+6) units,
- MLRS - 460 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 227 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 294 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 284 (+0) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 1958 (+2),
- cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5091 (+10) units,
- special equipment - 203 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.