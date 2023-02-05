As result of rocket strike, fire broke out in center of Kharkiv, four people were injured (updated)

On the morning of February 5, the invaders attacked Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A residential building in the center of the city was hit. There was a fire. Currently, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men, 51 and 55 years old.

The woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the men were treated on the spot," the message reads.

Information about the victims is being verified. All emergency services are on site.

Later, Synehubov reported that the second rocket hit the higher educational institution.

"According to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid, the number of injured has increased to 4 people. Another injured person is a security guard of a higher educational institution, where the second rocket attack was carried out. The man received fatal wounds, help was provided on the spot," he wrote.