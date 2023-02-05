Bakhmut becomes increasingly isolated for Ukrainian forces - British intelligence

Over the past week, Russia has continued to take small steps forward in its attempt to encircle Bakhmut.

This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

According to British intelligence, the M03 and H32 - the two main routes into the city for Ukrainian defenders - are now likely to be under direct fire from the advancing Russian military. Earlier this week, the paramilitary formations of "Wagner" most likely captured the subordinate route connecting Bakhmut with the city of Siversk.

"Ukrainian forces are left with several alternative supply routes across the country, and Bakhmut is becoming increasingly isolated," the British intelligence report says.

Read more: It’s hardest in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, on Lyman direction - Zelensky